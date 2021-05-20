Irondale Police investing after two men found dead at car dealership

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Irondale Police are still trying to figure out what happened to two men found dead at Echo Park Automotive.
The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon by an employee.
Irondale police admit this is a bizarre situation.
Both men were found in an upstairs storage unit at the car dealership with no obvious signs of foul play.
Irondale police received a call from Echo Park Automotive Wednesday afternoon just before 1:30, an employee saying they’d discovered two men who were unresponsive.
“At this time, we really don’t know the cause of death. We’re waiting on the autopsy report from the coroner’s office,” said Sgt. Michael Mangina.
Police said the two men were identified as 46-year-old, Eric Simonson of Center Point, and 34-year-old, David McHugh of Hoover.
They were contract workers for the dealership, and police believe they were installing computer software.
Sgt. Michael Mangina said McHugh’s family grew concerned when they hadn’t heard from him.
“They were worried about him and that’s another reason why we think that they might have been there since the night before and that would explain the reasoning for no one hearing from him,” Mangina said.
He said over the years, a few cars had been broken into or stolen from the dealership, but he said it’s not a high crime area.
He said there were no obvious signs that any crime had been committed; no signs of forced entry and no alarms had gone off in recent days.
“It is kind of bizarre and it’s questionable how they died at this point, but we’re gonna know for sure after we see the coroner’s report,” Mangina said.
Sgt. Mangina said the room where the two men were found was over the dealership’s garage, so investigators checked for carbon monoxide leaks, but didn’t find any.
WBRC reached out to the dealership Thursday afternoon, but was unable to get anyone to talk about what happened.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police hope to have more information by next week.
