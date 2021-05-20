First Alert for mostly sunny and breezy conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting off the day dry with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots are in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a few clouds across Alabama, but we should see plenty of sunshine as we go into the morning and afternoon hours. All the rain and unsettled weather remains to our west in parts of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. High pressure will keep us dry and allow the stormy and wet weather to continue across the Central United States. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s this afternoon. It will remain breezy today with southeast winds at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. Today will likely be our coolest afternoon out of the next seven days. All you’ll need is the sunglasses and sunscreen today if you plan on being outside.
Barons Baseball Forecast Tonight: If you are planning to attend the Barons baseball game tonight, the weather continues to look fantastic! First pitch occurs at 7:05 PM. Temperatures will likely start in the upper 70s and cool into the low to mid 70s by the end of the game. We should see a mostly clear sky with southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Humidity levels remain low, so it should feel nice and comfortable.
First Alert for Warmer Temperatures: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots in north Alabama could drop into the lower 60s. We’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine with extra clouds moving into our area by the evening hours. Temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain low and comfortable.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be dry and hot! Morning temperatures will remain a few degrees above average with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 80s to near 90°F on Saturday. By Sunday afternoon, I think most of us will see highs in the lower 90s. It’ll be our hottest weekend so far of 2021. Good news is that humidity levels will remain low. Wind speeds are forecast to decrease over the weekend too.
Beach Forecast: If you plan on heading to the Gulf Coast this weekend, the weather is looking great! We should see plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. You might want to avoid the water. A high rip current threat continues all along the Alabama Gulf Coast through Sunday.
Tropical Update: The Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st, but we could see our first named storm soon. The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that is roughly 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. It has a high chance (80%) to develop into a tropical or subtropical depression/storm in the next five days. If it gets a name, it would be called Ana. If Ana forms, it’ll be the seventh time in a row we will have a named storm before the season officially begins on June 1st. Good news is that this system will not have any impact on the United States. NOAA will release a 2021 Atlantic hurricane forecast this morning detailing how active they think this upcoming season will be. There’s a good chance they will forecast another active season.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the continuation of heat going into next week. High temperatures could climb into the low to mid 90s next Monday-Thursday. It will be important to stay hydrated and to keep your plants and yard watered. Make sure you always check the backseat of your car. Wear sunscreen and take several breaks if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. Next week will be a dry heat. Humidity levels should remain low. Our next rain chance might not occur until next weekend. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe Thursday.
