First Alert for mostly sunny and breezy conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting off the day dry with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots are in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a few clouds across Alabama, but we should see plenty of sunshine as we go into the morning and afternoon hours. All the rain and unsettled weather remains to our west in parts of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. High pressure will keep us dry and allow the stormy and wet weather to continue across the Central United States. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s this afternoon. It will remain breezy today with southeast winds at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. Today will likely be our coolest afternoon out of the next seven days. All you’ll need is the sunglasses and sunscreen today if you plan on being outside.