Ensley residents say FY2022 budget doesn’t go far enough for Birmingham Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin, presented a $455 million operating budget to the city council Tuesday, but residents in Ensley are questioning whether the budget goes far enough to address crime.
A woman who’s been living in the Central Park Neighborhood of Ensley for many years, her home was hit by gunfire just a couple of weeks ago.
She said the area needs a heavier police presence and doesn’t think there’s enough money in the budget to make that happen.
Anita Sellers said the recent uptick in violence in the city of Birmingham is a sign of the times.
“When I was a child and we had disputes, we picked up a stick, we put it on a shoulder, whoever wanted to be bad, they knocked it off, we fought, and then we discussed what it was with hands not with guns,” Sellers explained.
She said she and her neighbors look out for one another and have talked about what needs to happen to get the gun violence in Birmingham under control, saying more police patrolling could be the answer.
On Tuesday Mayor Randall Woodfin presented the fiscal year 2022 budget, earmarking about $99.3 million for police.
Sellers said that’s just a drop in the bucket.
“How’s that going to be enough? No, no way! With all those they have to divide it between, no way it’s enough,” Sellers said.
Sellers said she’s not blaming police for crime in the city, but said she only sees them after something has happened.
Ensley neighborhood president, George McCall disagrees saying crime isn’t a policing or budgeting problem; it’s a mindset issue.
“It’s not the police department’s fault for all these killings, it’s the people that are doing all the killings. They have a problem with one another, but they cannot peacefully resolve their problems without killing one another. Until we get some love in our hearts for one another and learn to treat everybody right, it will never stop,” McCall said.
The Birmingham Police Department’s Budget was cut by nearly $5 million compared to last year.
The department is also losing 22 positions.
WBRC reached out to Birmingham Police Chief, Patrick Smith for comment, but he was unavailable Thursday.
