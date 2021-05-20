Councilman says Birmingham needs more help fighting on-going violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham District 8 City Councilman Steven Hoyt, spoke passionately this week about an uptick in crime. Hoyt says its sadly becoming the norm and is happening disproportionately in this district.
Hoyt tells us the city needs more support and resources to do something about it. Hoyt even mentioned the city supposedly having a “crime czar” who he says we’ve haven’t seen in months. Hoyt is talking about Brandon Johnson who heads the city’s Office of Peace and Policy. According to its website, the office is working to reform and reimagine Birmingham public safety.
“We’ve hired a crime czar, Mr Johnson who we have not seen or heard from in several months. I thought he was gone but obviously he’s still here but I’m not sure what is his role?” Hoyt asked.
We did reach out to Johnson for a comment. Rick Journey, Director of Communications for Birmingham says the city doesn’t have a crime czar. Journey adds the city never said it had one in the first place and that Patrick Smith is the police chief.
