Community outreach needed for more COVID Vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the next few weeks, UAB plans to close most of its mass vaccination sites due to a drop in demand.
UAB Highlands, Legion Field and Watermark Place in Bessemer will still remain active, but to get more people vaccinated against COVID it’s going to take a new campaign in the community.
The Alabama Regional Medical Services is giving out information about COVID vaccines in Birmingham in hopes it will convince more people decide to go ahead and get the shot. The president of the Birmingham City Council said there are problems out in those communities.
“A lot of hesitancy. A lot of conversations that need to be had as it relates to the vaccine,” William Parker, Birmingham City Council said.
Parker is working with ARMS to get the word out about the vaccine. Parker and others believe more has to be done out in the communities in Birmingham and across the state, to convince people they need to get the vaccinations.
“It’s going to be about convenience and accessibility as we move forward. We are going to have to make sure it’s available seven days a week,” Parker said.
He says it may come down to looking at more incentives to lure people to get the shots, like the COVID vaccine lottery in Ohio. “We are monitoring that and studying that model as well as other models throughout the country,” Parker said.
He says ticket giveaways could also work. Birmingham gave away Legion FC tickets last week. Baseball or basketball games are possible.
Parker believes it’s possible to get close to a hundred percent of people in Birmingham and the state vaccinated. That’s optimistic. The state is a long way from that goal according to the latest numbers from ADPH.
