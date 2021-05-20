Birmingham Water Works Board triples what it pays lobbyists

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board BWWB) voted in April to triple both the number of lobbying firms it uses, and how much its paying for lobbying services, and in the process hired two lobbyists who aren’t registered to lobby with the clerks of the U.S. House or Senate, and only one is registered to lobby with the Alabama Ethics Commission. BWWB has used Montgomery-based lobbyists The Jones Group for the last couple of years, paying them $90,000 a year to be the utility’s voice in the state capitol. That’s now bumped up to $10,000 a month, then on April 14, the board approved hiring two more lobbyists in one meeting - more than tripling what the utility pays for lobbying.