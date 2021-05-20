Auburn edges Hoover for 7A State Baseball Championship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn High School rebounded from an 8-2 loss to Hoover High School in game two of the 2021 AHSAA Class 7A State Baseball Championship Series Thursday to win the state title with a clutch 7-6 win in the third and final game of the series.
The two teams battled for almost six hours in the doubleheader until the game ending reliever when Ryan Olson struck out the final batter with a the tying and winning runs on second and first.
The state crown was the fourth in school history for Auburn. Auburn coach Matt Cimo’s teams also won in 2009, 2010 and 2018. Hoover has four state titles to its credit, 1972, 1981, 2008 and 2017.
“This hurts, but to beat the teams this team beat, to take Auburn to the wire like they did, that’s not to be diminished in any form or fashion. This was a great series and these guys laid it all out there, I’m just lucky to be around him,” said Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.