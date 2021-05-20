ADPH wants to increase COVID Vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama has now fully vaccinated over 1.3 million people against COVID. But, the state wants to fully vaccinate almost four million people. Alabama continues to be ranked near the bottom of states for vaccinations. Dr. Scott Harris, the State Health Officer for ADPH said they have to do a lot more work to educate and convince people they could get vaccinations. Harris said they can’t do this alone.
Alabama is receiving more supplies of COVID vaccines but the demand has dropped off over the last month or so. “We are doing a reasonably good job but we would like to do more,” Harris said.
Last week 12-15 year old’s became eligible for shots. That would mean another quarter million people eligible for vaccination. Dr. Harris said they will be reaching out to more people.
“Now we have National Guard in every public health district in the state. They are working with county health departments who have a roster of people that we are trying to reach.” Harris said.
Harris said there are 1,400 healthcare providers with vaccines now. They want to add even more. The state health officer said some people are just refusing to get the vaccines and they can’t change their minds but there are others who can be reached.
“Some of it is access. We have some people who are the highest of the high risk but they are just homebound. We have been trying to reach them since December but we haven’t been able to get to them,’' Harris said.
This means going into communities with mobile clinics and teaming with various groups going door to door to check on people to see if they would like a shot. Harris said there are a lot of people who still will take the shot. They just haven’t decided to do it or it hasn’t been easily accessible.
