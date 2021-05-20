ADPH wants to increase COVID Vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama has now fully vaccinated over 1.3 million people against COVID. But, the state wants to fully vaccinate almost four million people. Alabama continues to be ranked near the bottom of states for vaccinations. Dr. Scott Harris, the State Health Officer for ADPH said they have to do a lot more work to educate and convince people they could get vaccinations. Harris said they can’t do this alone.