2-year-old Sawyer Macon prepares for kidney transplant

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama family is preparing for a tough road ahead as their two-year-old son, Sawyer Macon, prepares to have a kidney transplant.
Sawyer spent the first three months of his life on dialysis due to a medical condition that enlarged both his bladder and kidney.
The family had to wait until Sawyer reached 22 pounds for him to be considered for a kidney transplant. When he finally reached the weight requirement, the family searched for months for a kidney transplant for Sawyer.
They found his match right in their own home.
Sawyer’s father, Keith Macon, was a perfect match. Keith says the decision to get tested came to him suddenly one night while he was at home with his wife.
With a match finally found for Sawyer, one problem is now solved. The kidney transplant surgery is scheduled for May 27th.
The family faces another hurdle after the surgery. Keith is self-employed in the construction field. He will be unable to work while he recovers from the surgery.
Recovery time for this type of surgery is between 6 - 10 weeks. The work he does is the family’s only source of income.
His wife, Brandy, stays home to take care of Sawyer. She says that Sawyer is full of energy and happiness despite everything he’s been through in his short life.
Keith says faith has brought them this far in their journey.
The family is asking for the community to pitch in whatever amount of money they can to help them stay afloat on their road to recovery.
If you would like to help the Macon family, you can donate by going to their GoFundMe, linked here.
