Will people need booster COVID-19 vaccine shots?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been almost six months since doctors and other healthcare workers got their first COVID vaccine shots. Could they be in line for a booster shot at some point?
That’s a question doctors are still studying. They need more time to see what is happening with those who first got the COVID vaccines shots. But, many will tell you, a booster shot will likely be necessary in the future.
In Alabama, the Alabama Department of Public Health have given out about 1.6 million shots. Almost 1.3 million are fully vaccinated. As for the question of a possible third shot one UAB doctor says it’s too soon to say.
“We won’t yet have a full picture of boosters until the fall. That’s when the people who were in the clinical trials would be about 12 months since their first dose,” Dr. Suzanne Judd, professor of UAB School of Public Health said.
A UAB infectious disease expert believes there is a good chance that booster shots will be needed. “This will probably be one injection. it won’t be the two injections like we had before,” Dr. Michael Saag, UAB Infectious Diseases said.
Dr. Saag, who had COVID-19 and has been fully vaccinated, said the booster will likely be a new and improved form of the original vaccine shot. “Will very likely contain information about the virus that will cover the emerging variants much like the flu shot,” Dr. Saag said.
Dr. Judd said information continues to show that the existing vaccines are working against all forms of the variants but there are still concerns. The entire country has seen a drop off in vaccinations. So how will people react to news of a possible third booster shot?
“I expect people who got their original series will line up to get the booster shot because those who have gotten the vaccinations have gotten beyond hesitancy,” Dr. Saag said.
