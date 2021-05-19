Vehicle catches fire, blocks U.S. 82 in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Some eastbound lanes on U.S. 82 in Tuscaloosa County will be blocked for hours after a commercial vehicle caught fire.
Alabama state troopers said around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division was notified of a commercial vehicle fire on U.S. 82 near the 73 mile marker.
The eastbound lanes are completely blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has been notified and will assist with traffic control. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by utilizing alternate routes.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.