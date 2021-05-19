UAB Golf Advances to NCAA Nationals with Remarkable Comeback

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WBRC) - It was an unbelievable sight on Wednesday at The Sagamore Club as the UAB men’s golf team engineered a miraculous comeback to finish fifth at the NCAA Noblesville Regional and earned a berth into NCAA Nationals.
UAB entered the final round in seventh place and 11 strokes outside of fifth place, which is the cutoff to make Nationals. The Blazers turned in the lowest round of the entire tournament by shooting 275 (-13) and finished at -5 overall, three strokes ahead of North Florida for the final bid into Nationals.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how our guys dug deep today,” said head coach Mike Wilson. “They never gave up on themselves and held their composure down the stretch when it mattered most. Our guys left it all on the course and they earned their way into NCAA Nationals.”
Despite a rough first wo rounds for Nick Robillard and Ethan Hagood, it was those two who played hero on Wednesday as each shot a five under 67 (-5) to lead the comeback.
Hagood was on fire all day as he carded seven birdies and an eagle in his round. Robillard was right behind him with six birdies and an eagle.
UAB came out of the gates on fire by recording 15 birdies on the front nine. As the comeback continued, the Blazers found themselves tied with North Florida at -6 with two holes to play. Solid play down the stretch from UAB, along with UNF carded a few bogeys on the final hole gave UAB the fifth place finish.
UAB (-5) joins Texas (-20), Tennessee (-15), North Carolina (-15) and Louisville (-10) who advanced to Nationals from the Noblesville Regional.
