Trussville CBD store hopes to become full dispensary for medical cannabis

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Medical cannabis will soon be grown, processed and sold in Alabama.
The owners of a CBD store in Trussville say they hope to become a full dispensary.
Once patients are granted a medical cannabis card, they’ll go to a dispensary to get the prescription filled.
Dispensaries are considered medical facilities in Alabama and will be regulated by the state, but local governing bodies will decide if dispensaries will be allowed to open and where.
Owners of The Pink CBD Store in Trussville say they’ve received a warm welcome since opening in 2020 and hope to become a full dispensary.
“I’m excited the law has been passed here in Alabama. I’ve been waiting for it to be regulated for a while,” Dee Edwards said.
“I feel confident that the Mayor of Trussville will get on board and really be a big part of allowing us to operate in this particular area,” Michael A. Edwards II said.
The couple said they were willing to move if necessary because they believed in the product that much.
“When we got into this business, it was never about the profit, but the healing because we had a personal experience where we saw it work for ourselves,” Michael continued.
The new law requires millions in insurances. It’s a process that will have significant upfront costs.
“The licensing itself can be anywhere from 10 to 50-thousand dollars. This is not something anybody will be able to jump into,” Dee explained.
The law also reports some inspections will be unannounced, and all employees vetted.
Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens said for unincorporated areas, they expect most applications from rural pharmacies, but are open to all.
“We would treat it like any other business. If someone wanted to do a hot dog stand, we would consider it the same way,” Stephens said.
Stephens said he believed there should be a consideration of the surrounding area when deciding where a dispensary can open.
The state will begin taking applications for the entire process on September 1, 2022.
