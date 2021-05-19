New app aims to teach children about sustainability

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Republic Services is teaming up with an educational nonprofit to launch a new app offering age based interactive lessons about recycling and sustainability.
The goal, to teach these lessons early.
“Instilling this into the younger generation they can take it home and help their parents be better recyclers,” says Gary Stignani, the municipal manager for Republic Services in central Alabama
Republic Services has a collection of age specific educational lessons online, including videos and lesson plans for teachers to use. The app, take is a step further.
“With their platform they can get this material in more kids hands. With the pandemic you have more kids learning at home and we wanted to help support remote learning, after school care,” says Stignani
About 35 percent of people in Alabama recycle, but a lot of us, are doing it wrong. That’s on reason why Republic Services launched their education campaigns.
“Know what to throw. If someone throws a ketchup bottle in there with ketchup in it, it can bust and contaminate the whole bin. You don’t have to spend a ton of time washing it out with soap and water but rinse material out, get the food out, before you put it in your bin. Anything with food can contaminate,” says Stignani.
The Mizzen by Mott app provides high quality, engaging learning content. The app is free to the afterschool field through support from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, which has a goal of increasing access to quality educational opportunities for all children.
