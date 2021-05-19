2 men found dead in storage room of Irondale car dealership

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Irondale Police confirmed two men were found dead in the storage room of an Irondale car dealership Wednesday.
Police Sgt. Michael Mangina said there were no immediate signs of foul play.
Mangina said Irondale police received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. of two people found unresponsive and not breathing in an upstairs storage room. The men were found at EchoPark Automotive on Tom Williams Way.
Mangina said the men were contract workers who were working on computers at the business.
The coroner will perform autopsies. We’re told the area was tested for carbon monoxide, but those tests were negative.
