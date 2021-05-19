Local agencies get COVID-19 shots to home bound patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The work to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 continues, including efforts to get the shot to those who are home bound.
Getting COVID-19 shots out to people who can’t leave their homes is already underway in Birmingham through the Bureau of Home and Community Services.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it’s also aware of local agencies within counties providing this service to people through pharmacies.
Dr. Pauline Long is the co-owner and principal consultant pharmacist of MedsPLUS Consulting.
She and her business partner saw a need to help those who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine but are unable to get to a vaccine clinic.
“People have contacted me to see if I could go into either their relative or friend’s home to administer the vaccine because they are unable to leave the home due to illness, frailty, I’ve had a patient who was morbidly obese and so they could not leave the home, but because of different reasons caregivers coming in and out of the home, or friend and family visiting they wanted to be vaccinated,” Dr. Long said.
Dr. Long said these in-home vaccinations are being done on a small-scale right now, but she said MedsPLUS is working to reach more people, starting in Jefferson county.
“To speak with them and find out if this is something that can be done on a larger scale to get the stakeholders together and determine how it will be accomplished cause it needs to be something where we can be financially responsible. Have a concerted effort to get maybe one community, evaluate who in that community is homebound and immunize several people at a time,” Dr. Long explained.
But she stressed that being home bound shouldn’t be a barrier to getting the shot.
“Because we are social people, especially in the South, we love to interact, we love family gatherings and home bound people need that social interaction as well and one way to do that safely is for everyone in your social circle to be vaccinated including the home bound person,” Dr. Long said.
Dr. Long says the COVID-19 shot is free, but there is a small administrative fee associated with the in-home vaccinations.
For more information about MedsPLUS and to schedule an in-home COVID-19 vaccination , visit www.medsplusconsulting.com, or email info@medsplusconsulting.com.
You can also contact your local health department for services in your area.
