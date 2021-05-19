Is herd immunity still possible?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last week the CDC amended guidelines to say that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear facemasks in most cases. As the number of positive COVID cases continue to drop, can we get closer to the herd immunity that many hoped for?
Millions of people have been vaccinated or have gotten the disease and developed antibodies, both of which help to slow the spread of the infectious disease.
“The vaccine is working and doing what it is supposed to do. Since January, when we really started ramping up vaccinations, there have been huge decreases in those populations that are getting vaccinated at high levels,” Judd said.
As the trend for vaccinations drops, Judd says it’ll be more challenging to reach herd immunity by the summer.
“Now we got to convince another 40% to go get vaccinated. They may say I’m not going to a website and sign up but if you give me a ten dollar gift card I may get vaccinated.” Judd said.
Dr. Judd added the public health community has to get more creative. She said herd immunity means 70% of people in certain populations are vaccinated. As an example, those over 75 and those 18-34. It’s not 70% of the entire state. One key for success will be vaccinating young children.
“That is going to be absolutely the biggest driver of getting immunity into the population. That has been our most successful campaigns in the past for vaccinations,” Judd said.
Dr. Michael Saag, a key infectious disease doctor at UAB said everyone needed to just drop talking about herd immunity because it’s complicated and it varies from disease to disease. He says the best thing we can do is just get vaccinated.
“If we get everyone vaccinated the herd immunity follows and we don’t have to talk about it,” Saag said.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.