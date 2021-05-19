1,500 gallons of liquid fluoride spill at Alabaster water plant

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a thousand gallons of liquid fluoride spilled at a water plant on Winterhaven Drive in Alabaster Wednesday morning.
A pipe fitting on the fluoride holding tank broke while being adjusted. That allowed fluoride to spill from the on-site holding tank into the secondary containment structure.
No one was hurt and no liquid fluoride was released from the secondary containment structure. Local fire departments are currently on-site and a hazardous waste contractor is in route to remove the liquid fluoride.
Clean-up of the fluoride should be finished this evening.
Anyone with questions is asked to call Alabaster Water at 205-663-6155.
