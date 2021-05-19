FIRST ALERT: Isolated showers in West Alabama Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off the day mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s with some spots in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with some spotty light showers continuing into parts of west Alabama. Any rain that falls this morning will remain light as it moves to the north. I do think the rain chances in west Alabama drop and move out of our area by this afternoon. Cloud cover will likely continue across the state, but we should see some breaks with a little bit of sunshine. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky today with highs in the low to mid 80s. High temperatures will be close to average for this time of the year. It will be a breezy afternoon thanks to southeast winds. Plan for sustained winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.