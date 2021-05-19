FIRST ALERT: Isolated showers in West Alabama Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off the day mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s with some spots in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with some spotty light showers continuing into parts of west Alabama. Any rain that falls this morning will remain light as it moves to the north. I do think the rain chances in west Alabama drop and move out of our area by this afternoon. Cloud cover will likely continue across the state, but we should see some breaks with a little bit of sunshine. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky today with highs in the low to mid 80s. High temperatures will be close to average for this time of the year. It will be a breezy afternoon thanks to southeast winds. Plan for sustained winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
Barons Baseball Forecast Tonight: If you are heading out to the Barons game tonight, plan for nice weather. Temperatures will likely start in the upper 70s and cool into the lower 70s. We’ll have some cloud cover in place, but we’ll stay dry. It will remain a little breezy this evening with southeast winds continuing at 10-15 mph.
Drying Out: High pressure is forecast to build in across the eastern half of the country today and tomorrow. It will push the moisture farther to the west. It will keep us dry, and eventually produce warmer conditions across the Southeast. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off with temperatures in the mid 60s. We’ll end up with a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. It’ll remain breezy Thursday with southeast winds at 10-20 mph.
Friday’s forecast is looking similar to Thursday. We could end up a few degrees cooler Friday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. High temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the big warm-up expected over the weekend and into early next week. The one change in the models last night is that they keep some cloud cover in place across the Southeast through the weekend. Instead of a mostly sunny sky, we will likely see a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are still forecast to heat up above average this weekend. Highs on Saturday are forecast to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will likely end up in the lower 90s Sunday. It will be the warmest weekend (so far) of 2021.
Heat Continues Next Week: The first half of next week looks hot and dry. You’ll likely need to water your plants over the next several days. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 90s with lows in the upper 60s. Our next chance for rain might not occur until the end of next week. Heat will be the main focus next week. Just a reminder to never leave pets or children inside a hot car even with windows rolled down. Car temperatures inside could heat up super quick and can be deadly.
Beach Forecast: If you plan on going to the Gulf Coast, the weather is looking great! Plan for temperatures to warm into the low to mid 80s by this weekend. Next couple of days will end up breezy. A high rip current threat continues along the Alabama Gulf Coast through Saturday. Avoid the water if you can!
