Family concerned about 37-year-old missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Officers are asking for help in finding a missing woman. They are looking for 37-year-old Holli Jo Wilson of Birmingham.
Officers said Wilson’s family members last had contact with her on Thursday, April 15, 2021 via Facebook messenger.
Officers said Wilson is known to move from location to location. She last lived in the Springville Road area in East Birmingham.
Wilson has a tattoo on her left arm that says “WALKER’ and a large scar on her left cheek from her lip to her ear.
At this time, in this investigation, there is no evidence that Wilson is in any immediate danger; however, her family is concerned about her whereabouts.
If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Holli Jo Wilson please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.