Driver scuffles with Jefferson Co. deputies after crash into vacant Lipscomb business

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a truck crashed through a vacant building.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. at Lipscomb Auto Salvage.
Deputies say the driver gave them a false name at first. However, they discovered his real name and the man had a warrant. It’s unclear right now what that warrant is for.
Deputies say the man tried to run, but before they were able to arrest him there was a brief scuffle.
The driver will face additional charges, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
