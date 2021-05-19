Driver scuffles with Jefferson Co. deputies after crash into vacant Lipscomb business

Car crash, chase in Lipscomb
By WBRC Staff | May 19, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 8:34 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a truck crashed through a vacant building.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at Lipscomb Auto Salvage.

Deputies say the driver gave them a false name at first. However, they discovered his real name and the man had a warrant. It’s unclear right now what that warrant is for.

Deputies say the man tried to run, but before they were able to arrest him there was a brief scuffle.

The driver will face additional charges, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

