A deeper look at Mayor Woodfin’s proposed $455 million budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re taking a closer look into Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposed 2022 budget and what all he’s hoping to achieve and how he plans on paying for it.
It’s the largest in city history at over $455 million.
From employees, to neighborhood revitalization to many board and agencies, Mayor Woodfin promising to make them whole again. In a virtual town hall, Woodfin laid out his proposed 2022 operating budget. Woodfin says employees will receive a 1.5% cost of living increase, merit and longevity pay, pensions will be fully funded. There’s also no increase in health insurance and employees will receive all holidays with pay.
“Also the departments are are whole as well and so there are no furloughs this year for any of our departments,” Woodfin said.
Woodfin says a bulk of the $14 million set aside for neighborhood revitalization will go towards street paying among other improvements. The city also reinstating its commitment of $1 million to Birmingham City Schools. Woodfin wants to see that money used for wrap around services.
“That includes mental health experts coming into our school system to provide services for our children,” Woodfin said.
So how is the city paying for all of this? Woodfin says none of it is coming from millions the city is receiving from the American Rescue Plan. Woodfin says the proposed budget was put together using traditional ways of how the city generates revenue.
“We know that our revenues are increasing and have increased. We believe our revenues will continue to increase around sales tax, around lodging tax and other forms of permits and fees,” Woodfin said.
This proposed budget will have to go through city council. The mayor is asking for feedback from the community on it as well.
The city’s new fiscal year begins July 1, 2021
You can read more about the budget proposal here: https://www.birminghamal.gov/budget2022
