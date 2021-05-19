City leaders react to shootout in Ensley that left an 8-year-old girl wounded

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham District 8 City Councilman Steven Hoyt, spoke passionately Wednesday afternoon about an uptick in crime. He says it’s sadly becoming the norm, and is happening disproportionately in his district. He said he needs more support and resources to do something about it.
On Tuesday, an 8-year-old girl was injured during a what police believe was a shootout in the 1400 block of Warrior Road in Ensley.
It’s a scenario all too familiar for Councilman Hoyt.
“I can’t tell you how many people have lost their life on Warrior Road. Warrior Road is a main artery to Wylam, Fairfield, to the freeway. People think that they can do whatever they want to because we’re not patrolling that area. We already know the hotspots,” Hoyt said.
He believes COVID has played a role in the recent uptick in crime with people losing jobs and other COVID-related issues.
But he also said his district is the forgotten district making it a breeding ground for misdeeds.
“And the Western precinct operates out of my district, and yet, you can go for hours and not even see a police car. The patrolling is key to driving down crime. You go to Mountain Brook, your radio is not up high ‘and you’re not going over there with a broken tail light, because you know that you’re going to be pulled over and you’re going to be dealt with. Well, why can’t we raise awareness?” Hoyt said.
“Do we need more officers? Absolutely. Are we still hiring? Absolutely. Are we making every effort to reduce crime? Absolutely,” said Birmingham Police, Chief Patrick Smith.
He agrees with Hoyt saying there should be at least a thousand officers policing the city.
But he said members of the community must also be held accountable.
“We need the eyes and ears of the community to work with us. We need the eyes and the ears of the community to tell us what’s going on and show us what’s happening in their community and become a part of one community, being that the police department is included so that we are all pushing for a better Birmingham,” Chief Smith said.
Councilman Hoyt said one solution to police patrols would be to put trackers in police vehicles.
Chief Smith said the department is already heading in that direction as work to build a real-time crime center continues.
He said GPS systems in police vehicles will help them to get to crime scenes faster.
As for the little girl who was shot Tuesday night, Chief Smith said she is still in the hospital, but is doing well and should be able to come home tomorrow.
