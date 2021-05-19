LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Calera woman pleads guilty to stealing $120k in welfare, housing benefits in NYC

New York City
New York City(KLTV)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, New York (WBRC) - A Calera woman pleaded guilty in New York City Criminal Court to Welfare Fraud in the 2nd Degree and Welfare Fraud in the 5th Degree.

Prosecutors said Latonja Serling, 57, collected nearly $70,000 in welfare benefits in New York State by misreporting her residency, employment and marriage status and using two different Social Security numbers. Investigators said she also misrepresented her residence to obtain New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) rental benefits in excess of $50,000.

Serling was sentenced to a conditional discharge on both the felony and misdemeanor charges and must repay $50,000 in restitution within the next five years, at which point she will be able to have the felony charge removed. Serling has surrendered the NYCHA residence and one of the Social Security numbers that she used as part of her scheme.

In November 2018, the Office of the Welfare Inspector General (OWIG) received a complaint alleging that Serling was committing welfare fraud and collecting benefits via the New York City Human Resources Administration (HRA).

The investigation included reviewing real estate and employment records, use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, bank records, and Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn account postings.

Prosecutors said the investigation determined that from November 2012 to present, Serling said she lived at 218 West 112th Street in New York City when she actually lived in either Birmingham or Calera, Alabama. Investigators also determined that Serling failed to report her employment income, her marriage, and the income of her spouse – all of which she was required to report to HRA.

The investigation also found that Serling used two different Social Security numbers and she misrepresented her residence to obtain $52,646 in rental benefits through a NYCHA program.

Serling was arrested and arraigned in New York City Criminal Court.

“For years, this individual stole tens of thousands of dollars intended for actual New Yorkers truly in need by lying about her residence, employment and more,” said Inspector General Tagliafierro. “She must repay the funds and give up her NYCHA address as part of her plea. We will continue to hold individuals who steal benefits from these important safety net programs accountable for their actions.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
A man was caught on video kicking a woman down the escalator steps of a New York subway. The...
Caught on video: Man kicks woman down escalator in N.Y. subway station
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Tropical Storm Nicholas.
FIRST ALERT: Rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas appears more likely for us mid to late week
31-year-old man dies following shooting in Center Point

Latest News

Birmingham Squadron.
Birmingham Squadron to hold player tryouts for the 2021-22 NBA G League season
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
Birmingham City Council unanimously approves $6.9M citywide street resurfacing projects
Source: WBRC video
Virtual Babypalooza Expo