Birmingham city council considering more vaccine incentives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials said their first vaccine incentive initiative was a success over the weekend.
The city offered free tickets a Legion FC soccer game to anyone who got vaccinated at Legion Field throughout the week. When the game rolled around more than 10,000 people attended.
Council President William Parker said about 1,000 of those tickets from the Legion FC game were from the vaccine incentive program.
Parker said they are still working to vaccinate more people. He said about 65% of people in Jefferson County still need to get the vaccine, so the city is looking to increase the incentive program.
He said council is considering things like food gift cards, summer concerts , and more sporting events.
He said the city is also closely watching the incentive programs in Ohio. Officials in Ohio are offering a weekly lottery prize in exchange for vaccinations. Parker said he wouldn’t rule that out for Jefferson County.
“All options are on the table,” Parker said. “Some are more intriguing than others, so we are going to be studying all the different incentive initiatives that are going on across the country.”
Parker said some incentives will also be for anyone who is already vaccinated as well.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.