Birmingham Airport Authority to host job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Airport Authority and its tenants at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) will host a job fair to fill more than 60 available positions on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. in the Airport’s Event Room on the upper level of the terminal.
The available positions with Airport employers include opportunities from customer service representatives to maintenance technicians, crew members in the Airport’s shops and restaurants, including cooks, baristas, and bartenders, sales associates, supervisors and other key positions with rental car operators and the Transportation Security Administration. The Birmingham Airport Authority is also looking to fill several maintenance and operations positions.
Please click here for a breakdown of available positions with participating BHM shops, restaurants, airline and aviation services, and other Airport tenants. Click here for additional information on available positions with the Birmingham Airport Authority.
BHM Job Fair Event:
- Date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021
- Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Location: Upper Level Airport, Event Room (Near Door 4U – Pre Security)
- No advance registration required; Bring a photo ID and resume copies
- Wear business attire as many employers will interview and hire on the spot
- Parking validated (park in the Hourly Parking “Yellow Section C “of the Parking Deck – Level 3)
BHM Job Fair Participating Companies Include:
- Atlantic Aviation
- Avis Budget Group
- Birmingham Airport Authority
- Budget Rent A Car
- CLEAR
- Hertz
- HMSHost
- Hudson Group
- Huntleigh USA Corporation
- Southern Sky Aviation
- Transportation Security Administration
- United Ground Express
- United States Customs and Border Protection
Visit www.flybhm.com/bhmjobfair for full details and directions to the airport Event Room.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.