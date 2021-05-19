AHSAA State Softball Championships a ‘Big Hit’ in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The AHSAA State Softball Championships are underway at its new home in Oxford, Choccolocco Park. It’s the first time the AHSAA has held the event outside of Montgomery since 1985 and several teams believe the new venue is bringing them luck.
In Class 2A Wednesday, No. 2 Sumiton Christian beat on No. 1 Pisgah 9-8 in walk-off fashion. Tied 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, Sumiton’s Gracie Ashley hit one to right field that brought in the go-ahead run. Sumiton Christian advanced in the winner’s bracket Wednesday afternoon.
“I keep saying Holy Moly you know, I don’t know what else to say, we’re just trying to stay calm and take it one game at a time,” said Sumiton Christian softball coach Jessica Aderholt.
In Class 4A, that’s how Hamilton feels too. This is the Aggies second trip in program history to ever make the finals and they say playing at Choccolocco Park is everything they’ve ever dreamt of.
“They can’t stop talking about it, the first thing they do is walk in and talk about the mountains in the background and how nice it is,” said Hamilton softball coach Andrew Howell.
From the fields to the fans in the stands, the atmosphere at Choccolocco Park is something Hamilton says they’ll always cherish.
“There’s so many emotions, I’ve never made it to state before so this is my first time, it’s crazy, a lot of emotions, I’m excited,” said Hamilton softball player Kati Frederick.
The state softball championships will continue through Saturday.
