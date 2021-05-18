Westbrook Christian wins first-ever 2A baseball championship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Westbrook Christian beat G.W. Long 11-1 in game three Tuesday night to win the 2A state baseball championship at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.
The Warriors, who won game one Monday, lost to G.W. Long 8-2 in game two Tuesday afternoon, which tied the series 1-1.
Westbrook Christian’s offense took charge in game three as they hammered G.W. Long 11-1 to win the schools first-ever baseball championship.
“When you’ve coached for 29 years, you hope and pray you get a chance to play for the state championship and once you get here, you hope you have the opportunity to win it. I was telling our guys we could have folded after game one, but our guys came out and kept playing, playing playing,” said Westbrook Christian baseball coach Matt Kennedy.
