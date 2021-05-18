Wenonah High School mourns the loss of three of its own

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, faculty, and staff at Wenonah High School are mourning the deaths of three of their own.
Two beloved teachers and the football public address announcer all passing within weeks of each other.
Everyone at Wenonah High School is heartbroken over the loss of these three people.
Principal Dr. Willie Goldsmith consoled a student in the hallway on Tuesday who was crying over the death of one her teachers shocked that she’ll never be able to walk into her teacher’s classroom and see her again.
It’s been a difficult May for the Wenonah High School family.
“You had Ms. Juanita Harris, who’s a Family Consumer Science teacher. She also was part of our Academy for Tourism and Hospitality. Great teacher. Great lady. Students loved her. Then, recently, we had Wille Fells who taught anatomy and physiology. Been here for 20 plus years. Great teacher. Great guy,” Dr. Goldsmith said.
Dr. Goldsmith said both Harris and Fells passed within a week of each other from non-COVID related causes.
Both of them young; just in their 40s.
“It was just like…the good Lord’s will and a turn of circumstances. So, you know…but they…I know they will be missed, they were loved and it’s hurtful,” Dr. Goldsmith said.
Grief counselors have been on hand at the school providing a listening ear and other resources to help students, teachers, and staff cope.
But this isn’t the only loss being felt.
The school also lost a familiar voice and their biggest cheerleader.
“The Ice Man, Roger Smith, he passed away within the last week and a half and it was COVID-related…and all this has happened…just back to back to back to back and he will be missed. He was the class of 1992 Wenonah alumni and was well known around here,” Dr. Goldsmith said.
While the school and community try to look forward, Dr. Goldsmith said none of them can be replaced.
“Even though we move on, they’re in our hearts. They’ll always be in our hearts and I’ll always respect what they did because even though they may have not felt well or whatever, they still came to work every day,” Dr. Goldsmith said.
Dr. Goldsmith said this loss has been especially hard on the staff because both teachers had such a positive influence on the students and were close friends to many of the teachers.
But Dr. Goldsmith said Wenonah High School is a family, and together they will get through this difficult time.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.