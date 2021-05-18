Wenonah High School loses 2 faculty members

“We are saddened by the recent passing of two educators at Wenonah High School. Ms. Juanita Harris of the Hospitality and Tourism Academy, died last week. Her funeral is Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Mr. Willie Fells, a science teacher, died Monday, May 17, 2021. His arrangements are incomplete at this time. Our heartfelt sympathy and condolences are offered to the families of Ms. Harris and Mr. Fells, as well as Wenonah High School family.” - Dr. Mark Sullivan, Superintendent Birmingham City Schools