UAB’s mass vaccination site closes at Hoover Met

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday UAB’s mass COVID vaccination site at the Hoover Met closed. The reason is due to the drop in demand for vaccine.
UAB ran the Hoover Met as one of its five mass vaccination sites. Most of those sites will also close in the coming weeks. But, UAB plans to have sites open where people can still get those shots.
When the Hoover Met first opened, health care leaders could provide thousands of shots a day. But in the last few weeks those numbers have dropped off to below 300.
“If we don’t get more people vaccinated COVID is going to stick around. It’s going to be a lot more long term and that means we won’t be able to get back to normal,” Dr. Sarah Nafziger, UAB VP of Clinical Services said.
It cost UAB about $1.4 million a month to run their mass vaccination sites. On the last day a Vestavia Hills mother and her four children all came to get their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.
”We came to get ready for summer so we can to get vaccinated so we can be out in crowds, be at summer camp. We are hoping to go to Florida, to Universal and not to worry about getting Corona,” Aubretia Meadows said.
The Hoover Met saw an increase in people getting shots to almost 500 Monday. This included the now eligible 12-to-15 year olds. The drop in demand is concerning for nurses who have worked at the Met since it first opened back in February.
“It’s sad for me as a mom. It’s sad for me as a nurse in the hospital. I know we can do so much better. We could see so much change in the community if more got vaccinated,” Cathy Fuller, Supervisor at Hoover Met said.
Meadows and others who have received shots at the Met would urge others to get vaccinated where ever they can. “I have definitely seen the tragedy and crisis we have had from Corona. If there is something out there to protect my kids and keep them safe I’m all in,” Meadows said.
Here is what you can expect:
- Hoover Met closed Tuesday
- The Cathedral of the Cross will close at the end May
- Parker High School will close June 18
- UAB Highlands is open at least for another month
There have been 200,0000 vaccinations at UAB’s four sites. Pop up sites will be held at Minor High School May 26th and May 27th. Pinson High School May 28th. Jemison. Those scheduled for second doses from Hoover Met will now have to go to UAB Highlands.
