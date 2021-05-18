UAB’s Dr. Beth K shares health diagnosis with Good Day family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB nutritionist, Dr. Beth Kitchin shared the news Tuesday with the Good Day Alabama team that she was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Dr. Beth K said the good part is that it is treatable and potentially curable. But the regimen is tough and she has a long year ahead of her.
This is from her Good Day Alabama interview segment from Tuesday morning: “But a common response I have gotten from people is, ‘But you’re so healthy.’ How could someone like me get this? Let’s talk about it:
“Healthy habits are not a guarantee you won’t get disease. Some cancers have lifestyle risk factor while others - like leukemia - don’t. And you can still get diseases that have lifestyle risk factors despite your best efforts.
“Healthy habits are still worth it - even if they don’t prevent a disease. By going into my treatments healthy, I have fared better. I will probably need a stem cell transplant and if I had certain chronic diseases, I would not qualify to get one.
“Exercising and healthy eating lowered my chances of getting serious infections while I was in the hospital.
Where do we go from here? I will be here some Tuesdays but I will be out a lot of Tuesdays as well as I go through my treatments. Right now I am home for a while and I am spending my time eating and doing strengthening exercises and getting physical therapy because I know that getting well depends on me doing all I can to get strong!”
