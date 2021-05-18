Tuscaloosa mayor wants more tech-based jobs in city

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said prior to getting sworn into office for another term that he wanted to create more knowledge and technology-based jobs in the Druid City.
On Tuesday, WBRC visited one of those businesses and talked to the company’s CEO.
Jim Page, the President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, explained the importance of the partners now sharing space with it at the new Chamber building in downtown Tuscaloosa.
“Each one of these entities that are in his facility are job creators first and foremost,” said Page.
That includes Camgian Microsystems which started in Tuscaloosa in 2018
It mostly employs engineers.
“We have the skillset within our organization through software and data science and A-I to do the sort of work to improve organizations and their use of data,” Gary Butler, Camgian’s Chairman and CEO added.
Mayor Walt Maddox wants to increase the number of businesses like Camgian in the area.
Page said there’s a been a brain-drain of talent in Tuscaloosa for years.
“One of our problems in this community for a number of years is we’ve been losing a lot of that to other communities. By creating more job opportunities for them to call Tuscaloosa and west Alabama home,” Page went on to say.
Camgian is able to hire young talent coming out of the University of Alabama and surrounding schools to work on artificial intelligence and other technologies.
Butler said the company has already brought in $17 million in defense spending to Tuscaloosa.
“From an important perspective, given the clientele we have, we have an opportunity to have real global impact right here in Tuscaloosa whether it’s military or work on Wall Street,” said Butler.
Butler said Camgian is now expanding into the industrial sector and wants to work with businesses based in the state of Alabama.
