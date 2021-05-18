Testing those under 12 years old for COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts and numbers show more children are getting the COVID vaccine since the CDC approved 12-to-15 year olds to get the Pfizer vaccine. And now tests are underway to lower the age even more.
Pfizer is testing children under the age of 12 for the vaccine. Moderna is doing the same.
Children’s of Alabama is taking part in the test for those 6 months to 11 years old.
Doctors fighting the COVID pandemic welcomed news that 12 to 15 years olds could get the vaccine. They also applaud news that test trials are underway for younger children.
“They are conducting their under twelve studies. They are enrolling initially five through 11 years of age, then they are going to do two through four years of age. Then they are going to do under two,” Dr. David Kimberlin of Children’s of Alabama said.
One doctor at Children’s of Alabama said her children are too young for the vaccine now but she wants them to take part in the trials.
“I have signed them up for them. We haven’t gotten called if we are eligible or if your number has been called. I pray that phone call comes soon,” said Dr. Candice Dye of Children’s of Alabama.
Alabama State Health Dr. Scott Harris said getting more children eligible is critical for ending the pandemic. “Whatever level of we need to get to get this magic herd immunity concept to happen. We know it will be difficult to get there without vaccinating more kids,” Harris said.
Dr. Kimberlin said with the Pfizer trials happening now, and Moderna not far behind there could be an emergency use authorization by fall.
He said the country could expect late in the year or early next year for younger children to get the vaccine.
