Roads closed due to flooding from heavy rains

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rains started falling across south Louisiana on Monday, May 17, affecting conditions for drivers. More rains are expected over the next few days.
Below is a list of current road closures in the WAFB viewing area.
EAST BATON ROUGE:
- I-10 East is closed past Siegen Lane due to water on the roadway.
- I-10 West is closed at Highland Road due to water on the roadway.
- US 61 (Airline Highway) is impassable between Siegen Lane and Jefferson Hwy due to high water.
- Old Perkins Road (LA 427) at Bayou Manchac is closed in both directions due to high water.
- Acadian Thruway both NB/SB at I 10 and Bawell Street
- Chippewa Street both EB/WB between Linwood St and LA-3164/Scenic Hwy
ASCENSION PARISH:
Closed:
- Belle Savanne Ave at Hwy 73 (Geismar)
- Bert Allen Rd at Hwy 621 (Gonzales)
- Bluff Rd at Hwy 74 (Geismar)
- Clay St at Church St (Donaldsonville)
- Duplessis at Beau Jon Ave (Prairieville)
- E Angelle Ct at N Angelle Ct (Gonzales)
- Evangeline Dr at Acadian Dr (Donaldsonville)
- Hwy 75 at Waterloo Dr (Geismar)
- Hwy 930 at West Ln (Prairieville)
- Jonathan Alaric Ave at Beau Douglas Ave (Gonzales)
- Mire Rd at Joby Ln (Gonzales)
- Mississippi St at Lessard St (Donaldsonville)
- Mississippi St at Railroad Ave (Donaldsonville)
- Mississippi St at St Vincent (Donaldsonville)
- Mississippi St at St Patrick St (Donaldsonville)
- Old Jefferson Hwy at Jefferson Crossing Ave (Prairieville)
- Old Jefferson Hwy at Monticello Dr (Prairieville)
- Perkins Rd at Airline Hwy (Prairieville)
- St Patrick St at Third St (Donaldsonville)
- Tiggy Duplessis Rd at Golden Meadow St (Gonzales)
- W Tenth St at Catalpa St (Donaldsonville)
- Woodgate Ave at Woodchase Ct (Prairieville)
- Amanda St at Brittany St (Sorrento)
- Babin Rd at Airline Hwy (Gonzales)
- Black Bayou at Ott Ln (Gonzales)
- Causey Rd at Braud Rd (Prairieville)
- Clouatre Rd at Kurt Kundler Rd (Gonzales)
- Clouatre Rd at Hodgeson Rd (Gonzales)
- Ernest Floyd Rd N at Hwy 941 (Gonzales)
- Galaxy Blvd at Jupiter Ave (Darrow)
- Galaxy Blvd at Neptune Blvd (Darrow)
- Guist Rd at Hwy 941 (Gonzales)
- Hwy 22 at Ernest Floyd Rd S (Sorrento)
- Hwy 44 at Black Bayou Rd (Gonzales)
- Hwy 44 at Hwy 621 (Gonzales)
- Hwy 621 at Della Marchand Rd (Gonzales)
- Hwy 621 at Poe’s Rd (Gonzales)
- Hwy 621 at Young Rd (Gonzales)
- Hwy 74 at Chester Diez Rd (Gonzales)
- Hwy 74 at Hwy 73 (Geismar)
- John West Rd at Hwy 931 (Gonzales)
- Manchac Place Dr at Bluff Rd (Prairieville)
- Oak St at Brittany St (Sorrento)
- Oak St at Poplar St (Sorrento)
- Old Perkins (La 427) Both NB/SB between La 928 and Highland Rd (Prairieville)
- Pebblestone Ave at Timberstone Dr (Prairieville)
- Pelican Point Pkwy at Hwy 44 (Gonzales)
- Poplar St at Hackberry St (Sorrento)
- Provence Pointe Ave at Hwy 73 (Prairieville)
- Royal Palms Ct at Pelican Point Pkwy (Gonzales)
- Summerfield at Hwy 431 (Prairieville)
- Sumter Dr at Charleston Rd (Prairieville)
- Swamp Rd E at Swamp Rd S (Prairieville)
- Tommy Moore Rd at Airline Hwy (Gonzales)
Partial Road Blockage:
- Bluff Rd at Bluff Oaks Ave (Prairieville)
Water Over the Road
- 15272 Palmetto Ln (Prairieville)
- Babin Rd at Kara Ct
- Black Bayou at She-Lee Dr (Gonzales)
- Bluff Rd at Paille Dr (Prairieville)
- C Braud Rd at W Mason Ln (Geismar)
- Chase St at Hwy 621 (Gonzales)
- Cobblestone Ave at Hwy 73 (Geismar)
- Duplessis Rd at Airline Hwy (Gonzales)
- Duplessis Rd at Oak Meadow St (Prairieville)
- Dutchtown Ln at Hwy 74 (Geismar)
- Dville Village Cir at Catalpa St (Donaldsonville)
- E Cornerview St at N Edenborne Ave (Gonzales)
- E New River at N Airline Hwy (Gonzales)
- E Roosevelt St at N Bullion Ave (Gonzales)
- E Sanders at N Alexander Ave (Gonzales)
- E Sanders at N Burnside Ave (Gonzales)
- Hwy 1 S at W Eleventh St (Donaldsonville)
- Hwy 44 at Hwy 621 (Gonzales)
- Hwy 621 at Bert Allen Rd (Gonzales)
- Hwy 621 at Lolley Ln (Gonzales)
- Hwy 73 at Grand Hollow Ave (Prairieville)
- Hwy 73 at Sam Baker (Geismar)
- Hwy 73 at Spellman Rd (Geismar)
- Hwy 74 at Old Mill Dr (Geismar)
- Hwy 929 at Braud Rd (Prairieville)
- Miller Rd at Rufus White Rd (Prairieville)
- Moss Pointe Dr at Cypress Swamp Dr (Geismar)
- N Airline Hwy at N Burnside Ave (Gonzales)
- Park Ave at Southwood Village Ave (Prairieville)
- Parker Rd at Hunter’s Trace W (Prairieville)
- S Burnside Ave at E Rome St (Gonzales)
- S Burnside Ave at Vesta Dr (Gonzales)
- S Burnside Ave at Worthey (Gonzales)
- S Veterans Blvd at W Hwy 30 (Gonzales)
- Southwood Village Ave at Hwy 73 (Prairieville)
