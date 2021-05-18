Roads closed due to flooding from heavy rains

Roads closed due to flooding from heavy rains
Many cars are stranded due to flooded streets. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | May 17, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 5:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rains started falling across south Louisiana on Monday, May 17, affecting conditions for drivers. More rains are expected over the next few days.

Below is a list of current road closures in the WAFB viewing area.

EAST BATON ROUGE:

  • I-10 East is closed past Siegen Lane due to water on the roadway.
  • I-10 West is closed at Highland Road due to water on the roadway.
  • US 61 (Airline Highway) is impassable between Siegen Lane and Jefferson Hwy due to high water.
  • Old Perkins Road (LA 427) at Bayou Manchac is closed in both directions due to high water.
  • Acadian Thruway both NB/SB at I 10 and Bawell Street
  • Chippewa Street both EB/WB between Linwood St and LA-3164/Scenic Hwy

ASCENSION PARISH:

Closed:

  • Belle Savanne Ave at Hwy 73 (Geismar)
  • Bert Allen Rd at Hwy 621 (Gonzales)
  • Bluff Rd at Hwy 74 (Geismar)
  • Clay St at Church St (Donaldsonville)
  • Duplessis at Beau Jon Ave (Prairieville)
  • E Angelle Ct at N Angelle Ct (Gonzales)
  • Evangeline Dr at Acadian Dr (Donaldsonville)
  • Hwy 75 at Waterloo Dr (Geismar)
  • Hwy 930 at West Ln (Prairieville)
  • Jonathan Alaric Ave at Beau Douglas Ave (Gonzales)
  • Mire Rd at Joby Ln (Gonzales)
  • Mississippi St at Lessard St (Donaldsonville)
  • Mississippi St at Railroad Ave (Donaldsonville)
  • Mississippi St at St Vincent (Donaldsonville)
  • Mississippi St at St Patrick St (Donaldsonville)
  • Old Jefferson Hwy at Jefferson Crossing Ave (Prairieville)
  • Old Jefferson Hwy at Monticello Dr (Prairieville)
  • Perkins Rd at Airline Hwy (Prairieville)
  • St Patrick St at Third St (Donaldsonville)
  • Tiggy Duplessis Rd at Golden Meadow St (Gonzales)
  • W Tenth St at Catalpa St (Donaldsonville)
  • Woodgate Ave at Woodchase Ct (Prairieville)
  • Amanda St at Brittany St (Sorrento)
  • Babin Rd at Airline Hwy (Gonzales)
  • Black Bayou at Ott Ln (Gonzales)
  • Causey Rd at Braud Rd (Prairieville)
  • Clouatre Rd at Kurt Kundler Rd (Gonzales)
  • Clouatre Rd at Hodgeson Rd (Gonzales)
  • Ernest Floyd Rd N at Hwy 941 (Gonzales)
  • Galaxy Blvd at Jupiter Ave (Darrow)
  • Galaxy Blvd at Neptune Blvd (Darrow)
  • Guist Rd at Hwy 941 (Gonzales)
  • Hwy 22 at Ernest Floyd Rd S (Sorrento)
  • Hwy 44 at Black Bayou Rd (Gonzales)
  • Hwy 44 at Hwy 621 (Gonzales)
  • Hwy 621 at Della Marchand Rd (Gonzales)
  • Hwy 621 at Poe’s Rd (Gonzales)
  • Hwy 621 at Young Rd (Gonzales)
  • Hwy 74 at Chester Diez Rd (Gonzales)
  • Hwy 74 at Hwy 73 (Geismar)
  • John West Rd at Hwy 931 (Gonzales)
  • Manchac Place Dr at Bluff Rd (Prairieville)
  • Oak St at Brittany St (Sorrento)
  • Oak St at Poplar St (Sorrento)
  • Old Perkins (La 427) Both NB/SB between La 928 and Highland Rd (Prairieville)
  • Pebblestone Ave at Timberstone Dr (Prairieville)
  • Pelican Point Pkwy at Hwy 44 (Gonzales)
  • Poplar St at Hackberry St (Sorrento)
  • Provence Pointe Ave at Hwy 73 (Prairieville)
  • Royal Palms Ct at Pelican Point Pkwy (Gonzales)
  • Summerfield at Hwy 431 (Prairieville)
  • Sumter Dr at Charleston Rd (Prairieville)
  • Swamp Rd E at Swamp Rd S (Prairieville)
  • Tommy Moore Rd at Airline Hwy (Gonzales)

Partial Road Blockage:

  • Bluff Rd at Bluff Oaks Ave (Prairieville)

Water Over the Road

  • 15272 Palmetto Ln (Prairieville)
  • Babin Rd at Kara Ct
  • Black Bayou at She-Lee Dr (Gonzales)
  • Bluff Rd at Paille Dr (Prairieville)
  • C Braud Rd at W Mason Ln (Geismar)
  • Chase St at Hwy 621 (Gonzales)
  • Cobblestone Ave at Hwy 73 (Geismar)
  • Duplessis Rd at Airline Hwy (Gonzales)
  • Duplessis Rd at Oak Meadow St (Prairieville)
  • Dutchtown Ln at Hwy 74 (Geismar)
  • Dville Village Cir at Catalpa St (Donaldsonville)
  • E Cornerview St at N Edenborne Ave (Gonzales)
  • E New River at N Airline Hwy (Gonzales)
  • E Roosevelt St at N Bullion Ave (Gonzales)
  • E Sanders at N Alexander Ave (Gonzales)
  • E Sanders at N Burnside Ave (Gonzales)
  • Hwy 1 S at W Eleventh St (Donaldsonville)
  • Hwy 44 at Hwy 621 (Gonzales)
  • Hwy 621 at Bert Allen Rd (Gonzales)
  • Hwy 621 at Lolley Ln (Gonzales)
  • Hwy 73 at Grand Hollow Ave (Prairieville)
  • Hwy 73 at Sam Baker (Geismar)
  • Hwy 73 at Spellman Rd (Geismar)
  • Hwy 74 at Old Mill Dr (Geismar)
  • Hwy 929 at Braud Rd (Prairieville)
  • Miller Rd at Rufus White Rd (Prairieville)
  • Moss Pointe Dr at Cypress Swamp Dr (Geismar)
  • N Airline Hwy at N Burnside Ave (Gonzales)
  • Park Ave at Southwood Village Ave (Prairieville)
  • Parker Rd at Hunter’s Trace W (Prairieville)
  • S Burnside Ave at E Rome St (Gonzales)
  • S Burnside Ave at Vesta Dr (Gonzales)
  • S Burnside Ave at Worthey (Gonzales)
  • S Veterans Blvd at W Hwy 30 (Gonzales)
  • Southwood Village Ave at Hwy 73 (Prairieville)

RELATED: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.