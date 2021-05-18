Nurses’ union disappointed in CDC’s mask ruling that vaccinated people can stop wearing masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that millions of Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could stop wearing a mask.
And over the weekend, the country’s largest nurses’ union urged the CDC to change its ruling and go back to recommending face coverings for everyone.
Dr. Lindsey Harris wouldn’t comment on what National Nurses United has said about the CDC’s new mask ruling, but she did say that when it comes to any type of health issues or concerns, keeping patients safe is top of mind.
National Nurses United said it’s disappointed in the CDC’s guidance that people no longer need to wear masks, avoid large gatherings, or isolate after exposure, if they’re fully vaccinated.
But co-president of National Nurses United, Deborah Burger, said the honor system doesn’t work, and those who should be wearing masks probably won’t.
“You can choose to wear a mask or not. They’re asking people that are not immunized to wear a mask. But you can’t look at somebody and say, you’re vaccinated, and you’re not. So, you need to wear a mask. And we already know that the honor system for wearing masks during this entire pandemic has been a failure,” Burger said.
President of the Alabama State Nurses Association, Dr. Lindsey Harris, stopped short of making any recommendation for or against mask wearing, but said people should do what they can to keep themselves and others safe.
“As nurses we tend to err on the side of precaution, so we want people to remain safe,” Harris said.
Harris said nurses are on the front lines and are at the bedside of patients when they take their last breaths.
She said we’re still in a pandemic, so it’s important we remain prudent in our actions.
“We’re there when we’re calling family members and allowing them to talk to their family members because they are not able to come into the hospital and hold their hands as they’re passing away. So, nurses, once again, we err on the side of precaution and we just want to make sure that our citizens are safe,” Harris said.
Harris said the Alabama State Nurses Association will continue to take precautionary measures, like wearing a face coverings, social distancing, and good hand hygiene, and encourage others to do that as well.
However, she said the association’s biggest focus right now is strengthening vaccine confidence.
