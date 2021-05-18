Masks come off: Retailer results so far show people are going out, spending

Shoppers, newly vaccinated, are emerging from their homes and going out again, and that, along with government stimulus payments, is helping to boost fiscal first-quarter results for major retailers Walmart and Macy’s. They were among the first to release figures that covered the spring period. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, boosted its annual earnings-per-share outlook, while Macy’s surprisingly swung back into the profit column and it boosted its guidance for all of 2021.