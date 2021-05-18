Man shot, robbed in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A man was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with what appeared to be life threatening injuries after Shelby County deputies said he was shot and robbed Monday evening.
Deputes said it happened around 6:30 p.m. on May 17, 2021, in the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road in the Columbiana area.
Deputies and rescue personnel responded to the area and located an adult male victim who appeared to have life threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. The victim was flown to a Birmingham area hospital for treatment.
Investigators said the suspect drove off in the victim’s vehicle. Area law enforcement agencies were notified of the vehicle and possible suspect description. Investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and the hospital to continue the investigation.
In the early morning hours of May 18, an Alabaster Police Officer identified the suspect’s vehicle in the area of US Hwy 31 and I-65 in Alabaster.
The officer followed the vehicle and attempted to stop it on I-65 South. Investigators said after a short pursuit, the driver was stopped on I-65 southbound a few miles into Chilton County.
The driver was detained and determined to be the person of interest in the shooting and was turned over to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41 years old of Columbiana, with the following:
Attempted Murder $175,000 Bond
Robbery 1st $175,000 Bond
Cunningham is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail. He is also being held on additional charges filed by the Alabaster Police Department.
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego stated “We are praying for the victim and his family during this difficult time, and we appreciate the medical professionals who have worked hard to provide the best possible medical care to the victim. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners who have assisted our agency in safely bringing this suspect into custody.”
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Columbiana Police Department, Calera Police Department, Southeast Shelby Rescue, and Lifesaver. We also appreciate the efforts of the Alabaster Police Department and their officer who was diligently performing his duties and observed the suspect’s vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information about the case to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.