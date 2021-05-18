Local business owner reacts to recent shootings in Five Points South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Five Points South community has experienced two shootings this month. The latest happened Sunday and involved police.
We wanted to hear what local business owners are saying about this recent uptick in shootings.
The owner of What’s On Second said he’s been an antique dealer in Birmingham for nearly 15 years and just opened his new shop in Five Points South a few months ago.
He said he has seen Birmingham grow and change over the years, and says recent shootings are not cause for concern for him.
Steven Gilmer moved his antique business to the Five Points South area at the beginning of the year.
He said he’s saddened to hear about the recent shootings.
“But that’s an aberration in Birmingham - in Five Points South. If you look around, you see people on the street and they’re laughing and they’re shopping and they’re eating in the restaurants and going to the coffee shops, and it’s just a good feeling in this neighborhood,” Gilmer said.
Gilmer said there’s going to be crime anywhere you go, but he said he feels safe in Five Points, and chooses to focus on the what’s good in the neighborhood.
“I find that the police presence in Five Points is a great deterrent. You know, they can’t prevent every crime, all they can do is respond,” Gilmer explained.
Steve Alexander, with Five Points Alliance, said the Five Points South neighborhood is the most densely populated zip code in the state of Alabama.
He said there are bound to be conflicts when that many people live in an area, but it’s not the norm.
“The incidents that have taken place in the last month that you’ve referenced all involve people who knew each other from somewhere else. These are not random acts of violence or attempted robberies. These are emotional crimes that the police have quickly taken care of,” Alexander said.
Both Gilmer and Alexander had nothing but good things to say about Five Points South, and they encourage people to still live, eat, work and shop in the area.
