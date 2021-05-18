Kickoff times set for Alabama vs. Miami, Auburn vs. Penn State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football’s season opener against Miami (Fla.) on September 4 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast nationally on ABC.
The Crimson Tide and Hurricanes will square off in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Alabama will then open its home slate on September 11 against Mercer. The game time and television network for the home opener has not been determined.
Auburn’s home opener is September 4th against Akron. Kickoff is TBD.
Auburn and Penn State will kick at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday, Sept. 18, in Beaver Stadium in State College. It will mark the first road game for Auburn under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin.
