Hoover softball to rely on deep pitching staff at AHSAA Softball Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover is making its first AHSAA Softball Championship Tournament appearance since 2014 and the Bucs believe it’s all because of their pitching staff and line up at the plate.
Hoover head coach Lexi Shrout, who took over the program in 2015, believes their depth on the mound is what has helped land them a spot in the 7A finals.
“We have four, five pitchers, we have a lefty, we have some who pitch fast and some slower girls and everyone can spin it and it’s all different. So if someone is struggling we can trust that someone will come in and shut them down,” said Hoover pitcher Brookelyn Cannon.
“We have some people with a lot of speed we have people with spin. You can put someone in the start and put someone in to finish and it messes with their heads so it’s great,” added Hoover pitcher Liz Lewis.
“I think preparing our girls with a competitive schedule that we played is very important. This is what we’re facing this week is those teams and that’s what I want them to see, the pitching, I want them to see the defense, I want them to see all of it so it’s not a shock when we get there,” said Coach Shrout.
Hoover will play Sparkman Thursday morning in Class 7A.
