Hoover PD: Woman robbed at gunpoint at ATM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers are looking for a man they say robbed a woman at a BBVA Compass Bank ATM Monday.
Hoover detectives said the woman reported she was making a withdrawal at the ATM at the BBVA Compass at 1560 Montgomery Highway when a man approached her from behind, armed with a handgun.
Officers said he demanded her money, purse, and cellphone before taking off in a white or silver SUV. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as middle-aged white male with a beard, wearing a baseball cap.
If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Detective Joe Nickelson at 205-444-7620. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
