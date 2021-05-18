Gadsden man arrested for sodomy and sex abuse of child

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden man is charged with first-degree sodomy and sex abuse of a child less than 12, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Darrell Robert Hartman is being held on a $150,000 bond. Investigators say Hartman’s victim was 8 years old when the abuse started and continued until she was 13 years old.
As a condition of Hartman’s bond he can not have contact with the victim or her family, no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, and he has to be supervised by Etowah County Community Corrections.
Hartman is also not allowed to leave the state of Alabama.
