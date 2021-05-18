Gadsden City band director retiring after 47 years at school

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden City High School’s band director Steve Reagan is leaving the podium after nearly 50 years.
Reagan has been the band director at Gadsden City since three schools combined in 2006. He says he’s a generational teacher as he’s taught parents and grandparents of some of his current students.
It’s an exciting time for him, but it’s also bittersweet. The band is like one big family. And he coined the phrase “we are there to entertain the popcorn eaters.”
Reagan hopes when people think of his legacy, the entertainment he’s produced throughout the years comes to mind. He’s proud of the memories and experiences he’s created with band students on and off the field.
“We were able to take the band to a Hawaii and perform for the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Our kids along with some other kids from all over the United States,” says Reagan. “We performed a concert at the USS Missouri. That’s got to be one of the most memorable moments. Because our band kids got to actually sit down, meet and talk with some of the Pearl Harbor survivors at that time. That’s history. That’s just something they’ll never forget.”
Reagan says his first stop this summer is the beach. He still plans on attending some Gadsden City football games in the fall and enjoying the band from the stands.
