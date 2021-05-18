FIRST ALERT: Isolated showers in west Alabama Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a very warm start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots remain in the lower 70s. One big reason for the warmer temperatures is thanks to cloud cover. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover across the state with some very light showers possible in west Alabama. Bulk of the rain is in Louisiana where they saw significant flooding, especially around the Lake Charles area yesterday. Some spots recorded over a foot of rain in just 24 hours. The heavy rain threat will remain to our southwest today. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with a 20 percent chance for isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm for parts of west Alabama. Areas along and east of I-65 will likely remain dry today. Temperatures will remain close to average today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will remain a little breezy today. Plan for southeast winds at 5-15 mph.
Baron’s Baseball Tonight: If you are attending the Baron’s Baseball game tonight at 7:05 p.m., plan for comfortable temperatures and mostly dry conditions. We’ll hold on to a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 70s for the first pitch. Temperatures will likely drop into the lower 70s by the end of the game. Should be a great night for baseball!
Drier Air Moves in Tomorrow: The bulk of the stormy weather will remain across the Central United States this week. A ridge of high pressure will begin to slowly move into the Southeast tomorrow and Thursday. It’ll provide us drier conditions and push the rain farther to our west. We’ll start tomorrow morning off with temperatures in the mid 60s. High temperatures will end up in the low to mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. It’ll remain breezy tomorrow with southeast winds at 10-15 mph.
First Alert for Slightly Cooler Mornings: With dry air moving back in and less cloud cover, the next couple of morning could trend a few degrees cooler. Plan for low temperatures to drop into the lower 60s Thursday through Saturday morning. Some spots in north and far east Alabama could see low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Dry air will make it feel comfortable through the end of the week. It will also help us heat up in the afternoon hours.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the heat. We will likely end up with a mostly sunny sky Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. With plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds in the sky, temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. I think most locations will climb into the lower 90s Sunday afternoon. Low to mid 90s can’t be ruled out for the first half of next week as dry conditions continue across the state. Overnight lows will also trend warmer with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Watering Your Lawn/Garden: You’ll need to water your garden and lawn for the next 7-10 days. No sign of any measurable rainfall through the first half of next week. The summer-like pattern means we are transitioning away from our spring severe weather season. The active severe weather will likely stay across the Central United States.
Gulf Coast Weather: The weather will end up mostly dry if you plan on heading to the Alabama Gulf Coast this week. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s with breezy conditions. You’ll want to avoid the water though. We are forecasting a high rip current threat all week long. The gulf may be an issue, but the weather will remain nice. Only a small chance for an isolated shower or storm today and tomorrow. Rest of the week and into the weekend is looking dry. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Tuesday!
