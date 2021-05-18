FIRST ALERT: Isolated showers in west Alabama Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a very warm start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots remain in the lower 70s. One big reason for the warmer temperatures is thanks to cloud cover. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover across the state with some very light showers possible in west Alabama. Bulk of the rain is in Louisiana where they saw significant flooding, especially around the Lake Charles area yesterday. Some spots recorded over a foot of rain in just 24 hours. The heavy rain threat will remain to our southwest today. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with a 20 percent chance for isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm for parts of west Alabama. Areas along and east of I-65 will likely remain dry today. Temperatures will remain close to average today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will remain a little breezy today. Plan for southeast winds at 5-15 mph.