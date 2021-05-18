Etowah Co. assisted living facilities get COVID-19 care, prevention bags

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - New COVID-19 supplies were given to several senior citizen assisted living facilities and other residential care facilities in Etowah County.
The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency, along with the Etowah County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), assembled and delivered COVID-19 care and prevention bags to the senior citizen assisted living facilities and other residential care facilities last week.
The bags included things like hand sanitizer, masks, disinfectant spray, and a list of resources available to seniors in Etowah County.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults and people who live in long-term care facilities are at an increased risk for COVID-19.
