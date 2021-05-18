Do you know these 2 people? Jeffco coroner looking for family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner needs help finding the families of two people who died in Jefferson County.
There are no pictures of the man or woman available at this time.
Here is the information we have:
Joseph Huloe Yawn, 53, was a homeless man who stayed in the Norwood community of Birmingham. He was found dead on April 19, at 1:28 p.m. at the bottom of a flight of stairs inside a vacant building on 12th Avenue North.
Yawn was a white male.
The coroner said all attempts to locate family have failed. Yawn was reportedly born in Haleyville, Alabama and possibly has family living in the eastern portion of Mississippi.
Dena Kay Stover, 50, died of natural causes on April 27 at 2:18 a.m. Stover was found unresponsive by her roommate in the 1700 block of 28th Street North in Birmingham.
Stover was a white female.
All attempts to locate her family have failed. It is believed Stover previously lived in Texas, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, and Grand Bay, Alabama. She has family possibly living in Casco, Maine and Las Vegas, Nevada.
