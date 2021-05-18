Colorado man finds stolen truck at abandoned Jackson car wash; Dog found days later

Multiple people have contacted us about their vehicles being stolen from the Ridgewood-court area. Some occurred over this past weekend.
One person said their 2020 Honda Oddysey minivan was taken from a parking lot last Tuesday. They went in a store for 15 minutes, came out and their vehicle was gone.
Another person tells us their F150 pickup was taken from a lot across the street Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. That vehicle had a handgun and a purse inside.
There were no surveillance cameras in the area to catch video of those who committed the thefts. The victims are now working with police in hopes of recovering their items.
Hunter Crisler was still looking for his dog, Smoke, who was taken while inside of his Cadillac Escalade last week. Over the weekend his truck was found torched at an abandoned car wash off Northside Drive.
His dog, Smoke, was nowhere to be found. Monday, Crisler was working with Mississippi Lost Dog Recovery.
Smoke has since been found and is back with his owner.
We also reached out to Jackson police to get stats on how many vehicles have been stolen in the Precinct 4 area, but our calls have not been returned.
