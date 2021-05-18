Child tax benefits will be sent to 39 million households starting in July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some families with children will soon be getting hundreds of dollars a month as part of the new, fully refundable child tax credit, thanks to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.
This temporary benefit will be sent to 39 million households through December and will cover roughly 88% of children in the U.S.
Starting July 15, eligible families can expect to receive a monthly payment of up to $300 a month for each one of their children, thanks to the American Rescue Plan.
“$300 per child, for each child that’s under the age of 6, $250 if you’re between 6 and 17,” said Partner and Senior Advisor of the Welch Group, Marshall Clay.
He said the cash benefits target middle- and low-income families.
Payments will be made through direct deposit, paper checks, and debit cards.
“To qualify for this new program, if you’re a single filer, you have to be making $75,000 and below. If you’re a joint filer, it’s $150,000 and below,” Clay explained.
Families can expect the money to arrive on the 15th of each month until the end of the year, unless the date falls on a weekend or holiday.
“In terms of assessing your income, they’re probably going to look back to 2019 because they don’t have enough information yet. I wouldn’t imagine they’ll look at 2020 because they just don’t have the information. So, they’ll probably look at your 2019 taxable income. There’s probably some ways that you can file some additional paperwork to prove that, look, your income has dropped,” Clay said.
The existing child tax credit increased this year from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for kids 6 and up.
The advanced payments were included as part of the American Rescue Plan, which passed in March to provide relief for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.