Birmingham PD: Child shot Tuesday night in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A child was shot in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham late Tuesday evening, according to the Birmingham Police Department.
The incident happened in the 1400 block of Warrior Road. According to police, a family driving down the road noticed a wrecked SUV and stopped to see what was going on.
Police say that’s when there were gunshots from another vehicle. One of those shots hit a child. No word yet on the child’s condition.
According to police, the automobile where the gunfire came from sped off. Police are currently searching for any suspects in that vehicle.
